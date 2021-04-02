Microsoft says an outage with Microsoft 365 services resolved

April 2, 2021 11:57:04 am
Microsoft Corp said on Thursday it has resolved an issue with its Microsoft 365 services and features, including workplace messaging app Teams and Azure, after many users were unable to access them. Microsoft said in its status page that the Domain Name System (DNS) issue was resolved and that all Microsoft 365 services had returned to a healthy state.
DNS is effectively an address book of the internet which enables computers to match website addresses with the correct server.
Earlier, outage tracking website Downdetector showed over 8,000 incidents of people reporting issues with its widely-used Teams workplace messaging app.
Downdetector only tracks outages by collating status reports from a series of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-