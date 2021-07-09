Can Windows 7 users can upgrade to Windows 11? Here’s what Lenovo’s guide reveals

If you are still using Windows 7 and plan to upgrade to Windows 11, then it might be possible, but will require a fresh install. Lenovo has published a Windows 11 FAQ page, which is based on inputs from Microsoft. It reveals that Windows 7 users will be able to upgrade to Windows 11 via a fresh install. So, users will have to back up their data before performing a ‘clean’ installation of Windows 11 on the PC.

“Most devices available for purchase now will be upgradeable to Windows 11. You will have the option to upgrade, clean install, or reimage Windows 10 devices to move to Windows 11. For Windows 7 devices that meet hardware requirements, you will need to clean install or reimage to go directly to Windows 11,” the guide on Lenovo’s website reads.

While this guide has been posted for Lenovo users, it likely applies to other devices as well that are using the outdated version of Windows. But, before that, you should make sure that your PC is compatible with Windows 11.

Microsoft says users will be able to install Windows 11 on those PCs that are running Intel 8th generation chips, AMD Zen 2 chips, Qualcomm 7/8 series chips or newer versions. Earlier users could download Microsoft’s “PC Health Check app” to find if your current PC meets the requirements to run Windows 11. However, Microsoft acknowledged the app had caused a lot of confusion around Windows 11 requirements and has temporarily suspended it.

Microsoft says the app will be back in fall when Windows 11 is ready for a general release. For now, users will have to go to the Microsoft Windows 11 website to see the basic system requirements.

For now, Microsoft says that Windows 11 requires CPUs to have an embedded TPM, support secure boot, with more than 1Ghz speed, dual-core processors. A minimum of 4GB RAM and 64GB storage is also needed.