Microsoft responds to FTC’s Activision Blizzard lawsuit, says ‘few barriers to entry’

Microsoft has reportedly filed its response to the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to block the company’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard. The US-based company has argued its case for reasons around why its $68.7 billion acquisition should go through.

As per a report by The Verge, the company has also defended its acquisition of Bethesda owner ZeniMax, adding that future titles from the company could be exclusive to Xbox and PC. The games names were not revealed, although the report suggests that The Elder Scrolls Vi and Starfield could be among the games made exclusive to the platform.

The FTC had raised concerns over acquiring Activision Blizzard, suggesting that the move may “enable Microsoft to suppress competitors to its Xbox gaming consoles and its rapidly growing subscription content and cloud-gaming business.”

Concern over popular titles becoming Microsoft-exclusive also extends to games like the Call of Duty franchise, which has been producing some of the most popular shooting games for years now. Microsoft has however, said that Call of Duty will be available to PlayStation players as long as the Sony-owned platform exists, adding further that the company is actually planning on bringing the Call of Duty games to more platforms like the Nintendo Switch.

In an extract from a statement given to The Verge, Activision CEO Bobby Kotick says “Our industry has enormous competition and few barriers to entry. We have seen more devices than ever before enabling players a wide range of choices to play games. Engines and tools are freely available to developers large and small.”