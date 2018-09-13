Microsoft reportedly warning users not to install Chrome, Firefox on Windows 10

Microsoft reportedly warns not to install third-party browsers Chrome or Firefox on Windows 10 (Image Source: The Verge) Microsoft reportedly warns not to install third-party browsers Chrome or Firefox on Windows 10 (Image Source: The Verge)

Microsoft is reportedly warning Windows 10 users not to install Chrome or Firefox. The company recently announced the new iteration of Windows 10 will arrive duly under the name “Windows 10 October 2018 update” in October. While Microsoft is in the ‘final stages’ of testing the next major Windows 10 update, testers at TechDows seem to have spotted a new feature that prompts user to try Mircosoft Edge instead of the third-party browsers.

According to a Windows Central report, the feature dubbed as “app suggestions” is on by default and pop up a window warning users not to install a third-party browser like Google Chrome and Mozilla Firefox. Many users cited on Twitter that this prompt shows up while downloading Chrome or Firefox installer on the latest ‘Insider’ release Windows 10.

“You already have Microsoft Edge- the safer, faster browser for Windows 10,” the popup reads.

The prompt, however, does not block any installing and it can be turned off, as per reports. The Verge points out that Microsoft is simply testing the prompt for now and that the change won’t appear in the Windows 10 October update.

As per the report, this new feature was not ‘documented’ in the company’s various blog post. However, The Verge does note that the change might still appear in a future update based on the feedback.

Microsoft’s next major Windows 10 update will arrive in October. The “Windows 10 October 2018 update” is expected to bring a bunch of new features, for instance, a new cloud clipboard that will sync across machines, dark theme support for File Explorer, ‘updated’ snipping tool and improvements to Microsoft Edge.

