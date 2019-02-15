Microsoft Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 18836 for Windows Insiders released

Microsoft has released Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 18836 for the users registered under its Windows Insiders programme and opted into Skip Ahead. This build is a release by the company’s 20H1 development branch, which means it is meant for 2020, first half.

Advertising

The company warns people that this build is in its very early development stages and will consist of many bugs. They also state that users can’t downgrade, instead they will have to do a clean Windows install.

Asus ZenBook 13 first look: High-end Windows notebook

Microsoft states that its 19H1 build is almost ready to be rolled out and it will roll out the 19H2 build later this year. To recall, Microsoft has moved to a half-yearly update cycle for its Windows 10 operating system.

Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 18836 introduces a new tamper protection setting. It also brings fixes for re-arranging pinned folders in Start’s tile grid, new apps not showing in search results, Cortana Tablet Mode, accessing WinRE with an admin account, Windows Security app issues and much more.

Advertising

The currently known issues with the build include launching games with integration for an anti-cheat software and some Realtek SD card readers are not working. Another problem is that File Explorer hanging while the user tries to rename, delete or move MKV extension files, Sandbox crashing, Creative X-Fi sound cards not working and more.