Microsoft releases new Windows 10, Windows 11 updates: Check out what’s new

Microsoft is releasing stable updates to all versions of Windows still supported. This includes multiple versions of Windows 10 and Windows 11 version 21H2. The updates brings a few changes and fixes with the changelog appearing rather minimal for Windows 10. Regardless, here’s what is new with the new updates.

Windows 10

The update comes to Windows 10 versions 2004, 20H2, 21H1, and 21H2, which will now be updated to Windows 10 to builds number 19041.1415, 19042.1415, 19043.1415, and 19044.1415 respectively. This will also be the last update for Windows 10 version 2004.

“This update contains miscellaneous security improvements to internal OS functionality. No additional issues were documented for this release,” Microsoft notes in the changelog for the update.

The minimal changelog isn’t new for Windows 10, which has been getting minimal updates for a while now as Microsoft continues to focus on Windows 11, its latest release. Windows 10 also hasn’t changed a lot in the last couple of years, so a need for new fixes would also naturally not arise.

Windows 11

The Windows 11 KB5008215 update updates the build number to 22000.376. The update, released to Windows 11 version 21H2 users, comes with “updated security for your Windows operating system,” and “miscellaneous security improvements to internal OS functionality.”

While the changelog itself appears to reveal not much, a video about the changelog released by Microsoft reveals more additions in the update.

This includes Emoji 13.1 support, which updates the emoji dictionary, and adds the ability to search in supported languages. There is also a fix for an issue that prevented File Explorer and desktop menus from appearing and another that crashed File Explorer.

Microsoft has also resolved a Bluetooth volume control issue and now allows Focus Assist to automatically turn on after a feature update.