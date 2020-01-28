Microsoft releases free Windows 7 update after ending official support

Microsoft’s latest Windows 7 security fix will be available to everyone running Windows 7 and Windows Server 2008 R2 SP1. Microsoft’s latest Windows 7 security fix will be available to everyone running Windows 7 and Windows Server 2008 R2 SP1.

Microsoft has released a new security update for Windows 7 after it ended support for the operating system earlier this month. The free update includes fix to a bug that is causing issues related to desktop wallpaper in Windows 7 that might display as black when set to Stretch.

“After installing KB4534310, your desktop wallpaper might display as black when set to Stretch,” Microsoft said in a support page. Meanwhile, the Fill, Fit, Tile, and Center options seem to be working fine for Windows 7 users. The Windows 7 security fix comes even as Microsoft announced the end of life for Windows 7, which essentially means the end of security updates for this version of Windows.

Microsoft’s latest Windows 7 security fix will be available to everyone running Windows 7 and Windows Server 2008 R2 SP1 and not just for those who purchased an extended protection plan for Windows 7 Professional or Windows 7 Enterprise.

Microsoft Windows 7 was launched in 2009 and it was officially discontinued on January 14. Those on this decade-old Windows version are recommended to upgrade to Windows 10 given devices running Windows 7 will be more vulnerable to malware and hacking.

