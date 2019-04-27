Microsoft releases Android notification syncing feature for Windows 10 Insiders

Microsoft has started rolling out phone-to-PC notification syncing with per-application configuration capabilities to Windows Insiders on the Preview Build 18885. The new app is being called ‘Your Phone’, which allows consumers to manage their Android smartphone notifications on their desktop or laptop.

Microsoft’s Senior Program Manager Analy Otero Diaz stated that the new Your Phone app will allow users to choose the applications for which the notifications will be automatically synced to their Windows 10 PC.

According to Microsoft’s Director of Program Management and Mobile eXperiences Vishnu Nath, the company will be adding a lot of new features to the Your Phone app soon. He stated that this is a staged roll-out of syncing notifications from your phone to your PC and soon the company will also be releasing new features like cold replying to notifications and Surface screen mirroring.

According to Microsoft’s support page for the Your Phone app, to use the app Windows Insiders should be running build 1803 (RS4) or above, their smartphone should at least have 1GB of RAM and run Android 7.0 Nougat or later.

To recall, the company first showcased its Your Phone app at its Build developer conference held in May 2018. The apps first feature of accessing and transferring photos from Android smartphones was released in July 2018 with the Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 17728 release.

The app was then made accessible to the normal public with the Windows 10 Build 1803. The app was then again moved back to the test branch within 24 hours of Windows 10 Build 1803 release.