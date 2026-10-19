Microsoft pulls out of UK data centre deal with Nscale: Report

Microsoft has pulled out of a data center deal with British cloud provider Nscale, Britain’s Telegraph newspaper reported on Sunday.

The US tech giant, one of Nscale’s two largest customers, recently terminated its agreement for the data center in Loughton, Essex, ⁠according ​to the report.

The newspaper did not specify why Microsoft withdrew from the project. Microsoft declined a Reuters request for comment.

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The Telegraph report said ​Nscale had ​faced repeated delays with the ⁠project. National power grid officials, it reported, had told Nscale they did not expect ‌a power supply for the data center until the 2030s.

“Our relationship with Microsoft remains strong and long-term, and this unfortunate London-wide grid issue has no impact on our other contracts,” an Nscale spokesperson told Reuters.