Microsoft Project Latte will allow you to run Android apps on Windows: Report

Microsoft is currently working on supporting Android app on Windows according to a new report by Windows Central. The project is internally named Latte and it will allow app developers to bring over their Android apps to Windows 10 with little or no code changes.

Project Latte according to the report will allow developers to submit their Android apps to the Microsoft Store packaged as MSIX. It states that Microsoft is looking to announce Project Latte next year and will make it available as a part of its fall 2021 update for Windows 10.

The project will utilise the Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL), but will require for Microsoft to provide its own Android subsystem for Android apps to run.

Project Latte will not support Google Play Services, due to which any apps requiring Play Services will require a bit of tweaking to the code. Developers would be required to recompile apps for x86 adding a compatibility layer or by emulating one.

Currently, Windows users can run Android apps on their PCs via the Your Phone app. However, the app is currently only available to Samsung smartphone owners. Also rather than running the apps natively, the Your Phone app simply mirrors the phone’s screen to the PC. Now, with the help of a native solution, the users will have an improved experience while using Android apps on their PCs.

This development will also help Windows compete with Google’s Chrome OS, which can currently run Android apps and Linux packages.

Microsoft’s current Windows architecture supports multiple app formats, including PWA, UWP, Win32 and Linux. The addition of Android apps will help propel Windows into being a universal operating system.

