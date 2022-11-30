Microsoft Powerpoint on iPhone will soon let you create slides in portrait mode

Microsoft announced a new update for PowerPoint on iPhones and iPads earlier this week that lets users create slides in portrait mode. The update isn’t out for everyone right now, and is limited to those taking part in the Office Insider Program.

The company says that the need for this feature stems from the “shift towards mobile-first content creation.” This is understandable considering the fact that content has increasingly been going vertical – take the growing popularity of Instagram’s Reels and TikTok, for example.

Microsoft adds that using PowerPoint in landscape mode isn’t “necessarily the most straightforward experience,” so portrait mode comes in a lot handier, especially on devices with larger displays like the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Users can switch to portrait mode by heading to the Design option on the Home tab, tapping on Orientation, and selecting Portrait. Just keep in mind that the feature may not be available for you right now since you need to be on the Insider program and running Office version 2.68 build 22112003 or later on your iPhone/iPad. Microsoft says it likes to roll out features this way to reduce the chances of any major problems in case the update turns out buggy.