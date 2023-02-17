scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 17, 2023
Advertisement

Microsoft partners with Parallels to bring Windows 11 ARM to Apple M1 and M2 Macs

While most apps run fine on the ARM version, some games and anti-virus solutions may not be supported.

Parallels for MacThe other way to run Windows 11 on M1 and M2 Mac is by using the Windows 365 service. (Image Source: Parallels)
Listen to this article
Microsoft partners with Parallels to bring Windows 11 ARM to Apple M1 and M2 Macs
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Microsoft has announced that it will be officially supporting Windows 11 on Apple’s in-house developed M1 and M2-powered machine. According to a recent support page shared by the tech giant, there are two ways users can run Windows 11 on a Mac.

The first one is via using a cloud PC using the Windows 365 service, a solution designed for organisations which gives you access to a machine on a per-user per-month basis. The other way to run Windows 11 on an Apple M1 or M2 Mac is by using Parallels.

Microsoft says “Parallels Desktop version 18 is an authorized solution for running Arm versions of Windows 11 Pro and Windows 11 Enterprise in a virtual environment on its platform on Apple M1 and M2 computers.”

Also Read |I tried Microsoft’s Bing with ChatGPT-like AI tech: Here’s what you need to know

While this is definitely a big move in the right direction since Parallels users had no way to run Windows 11 on Apple silicon machines, the ARM version of Windows does come with numerous limitations which restrict users from running various apps, games and some anti-virus solutions.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Why do chatbots sometimes act weird and spout nonsense? Here’s how ...
Why do chatbots sometimes act weird and spout nonsense? Here’s how ...
Govt plans fact-check body, sounds out social media companies
Govt plans fact-check body, sounds out social media companies
Delhi Confidential: How KV Thomas is serving interests of Kerala via food...
Delhi Confidential: How KV Thomas is serving interests of Kerala via food...
One year of war in Ukraine: How West, Russia are placed; India’s co...
One year of war in Ukraine: How West, Russia are placed; India’s co...

Also, it looks like applications which need an extra layer of virtualisation like Windows Subsystem for Android, Windows Sandbox and Windows Subsystem for Linux are not supported. Microsoft said that games which make use of DirectX 12 or OpenGL 3.3 or higher won’t be supported either.

While there are other virtualisation solutions which let you run Windows 11 on a Mac, Parallels is the only one officially supported by the tech giant. If you are wondering why users don’t make use of BootCamp to run the latest version of Windows on an Apple silicon-powered Mac, it is because the app only supports machines with Intel CPUs.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 17-02-2023 at 10:15 IST
Next Story

Grievance appellate committee in place to address complaints against social media platforms: Centre tells Delhi HC

Your Must Read for today | Ravindra Jadeja: ‘I hate being called Sir. Don’t judge me. Fukre idlers make memes’
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

Lunar Eclipse 2022 images: Pictures of the last total lunar eclipse for next three years
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Feb 17: Latest News
Advertisement
close