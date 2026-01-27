Microsoft Paint now lets users generate colouring pages with simple prompts

Beyond AI image generation, Paint is also gaining a more practical improvement. A new fill tolerance slider gives users finer control over how the Fill tool works. (Image: Microsoft)

Microsoft is beginning to roll out a fresh set of updates to two of the most familiar apps on Windows, Paint and Notepad, giving them artificial intelligence features that mark a noticeable shift from their traditionally simple roles. These updates are currently available to Windows Insiders using Windows 11 in the Canary and Dev channels.

Paint is receiving one of the more eye-catching upgrades. A new feature called ‘colouring book’ allows users to generate black-and-white colouring pages using simple text prompts. Available in Paint version 11.2512.191.0, the feature can be accessed through the Copilot menu.

Users just need to describe what they want, such as a playful animal, a scenic view, or a cartoon-style object, and the app produces four different outline-style images. These can be added directly to the canvas, where users can colour them digitally or even print them out for traditional colouring with pencils or crayons.