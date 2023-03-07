scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Mar 07, 2023
Microsoft Outlook is now free on macOS: Here’s what’s new

Microsoft also seems to be making some changes to the Windows version of Outlook.

Outlook macOS | Outlook free for macOS | Outlook macOS AppUntil now, users could download Outlook on macOS but it required a Microsoft 365 or Office license. (Image Source: Microsoft)
Microsoft Outlook is now free on macOS: Here's what's new
Microsoft Outlook, the popular email client used by millions worldwide is going free to use on macOS. Users will no longer require a Microsoft 365 subscription or Microsoft Office license to use the app. Microsoft’s decision to make Outlook free on macOS happens to coincide with the company making Outlook on Windows more of a Progressive Web App (PWA).

To give you a quick recap, Microsoft had updated its Outlook app on macOS back in 2020 and introduced a new user interface which follows Apple’s macOS design guidelines. The app has been optimized for both M1 and M2 chip and even comes with a calendar entry widget and support for notification center.

The Mac version of Outlook now supports hands-off with iOS devices, which lets users seamlessly switch from iOS to macOS and pick tasks where you left off. According to a blog post by Microsoft, the app will soon get a menu bar peek option that will offer quick access to calendar entries and might soon introduce a new feature called ‘Outlook Profiles’, adding support for Apple’s focus mode.

It supports several email services like Gmail, iCloud, Yahoo, Outlook.com accounts and other emails services which support the IMAP protocol. Outlook for Mac can now be downloaded from the Apple App Store for free.

