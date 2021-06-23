Microsoft rolls out new photo editing tools for OneDrive users

Microsoft has rolled out new photo editing features for OneDrive users. You can now crop, rotate and adjust the light and colour in your photos on OneDrive. The company also introduced new ways to organize and view photos on OneDrive for Android.

“Today is just the start of a number of new enhancements that OneDrive is bringing to photos over the next year. Relentless innovation has made OneDrive a world-class app for file storage, sharing and collaboration. We’re now extending that same commitment to a refreshed photos experience that will enhance the joy you get from your photos,” Microsoft said in a blog post.

Those who are using OneDrive can now crop to standard image sizes for their social media apps with our built-in presets, or you can go free-form and crop your image exactly the way you want. The company has also added a rotation feature, which one can use to rotate left and right by 90 degrees or flip an image by 180 degrees.

The cloud storage app now even offers adjustments tools for brightness, exposure, contrast, highlights, shadows, and colour saturation. Once you make edits to photos on OneDrive, you will get the option to save the changes as a new image or overwrite the original image. Microsoft says “if you accidentally overwrite your original, you can use version history to recover it,” which seems like a good feature.

The new photo editing features are being rolled out to OneDrive for Web and OneDrive for Android. The company has confirmed that the same will also be available for iOS users later this year. Currently, editing is rolling out for OneDrive personal accounts and the new features will also be released for OneDrive for work and school accounts this summer.