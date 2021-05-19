scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, May 19, 2021
Most read

Microsoft officially cancels Windows 10X, its Chrome OS competitor

Microsoft has officially cancelled Windows 10X its new operating system that was supposed to power PCs for schools and enterprise.

By: Tech Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: May 19, 2021 1:22:40 pm
Windows 10X, Windows 10x cancelled, Windows 10X release date, Windows 10, Microsoft Build 2021, Windows, Chrome OSMicrosoft plans to bring some elements of Windows 10X to Windows 10. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express)

Microsoft will not bring Windows 10X to the market, the company confirmed on Tuesday. Windows 10X was supposed to be Microsoft’s answer to Google’s Chrome OS, a lightweight operating system that was said to launch first on PCs for schools and enterprise market.

“Instead of bringing a product called Windows 10X to market in 2021 like we originally intended, we are leveraging learnings from our journey thus far and accelerating the integration of key foundational 10X technology into other parts of Windows and products at the company,” confirms John Cable, head of Windows servicing and delivery, in a blog post.

First announced in late 2019, Microsoft said its Windows 10X would run only on dual-screen and foldable PCs, and the operating system would be designed specifically for new types of PCs. To showcase the capabilities of Windows 10X, the company announced a dual-screen Surface Neo device, which it said would be available in the fall of 2020. But, a few months later, the company took a u-turn and announced that Windows 10X will first debut on single-screen devices.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The official response from Microsoft should put all the speculations to rest surrounding the cancellation of Windows 10X. While Windows 10X isn’t coming, Microsoft says it will now “continue to invest in areas where the 10X technology will help meet our customer needs as well as evaluate technology experiences both in software and hardware that will be useful to our customers in the future.” It is said that Microsoft will bring some elements of Windows 10X to Windows 10 with the next big update planned for later this year. The next update for Windows 10 will include new system icons, File Explorer improvements, and much more.

Windows 10X was built entirely on code from a universal Windows codebase called Windows Core OS. Although it never intended to replace Windows 10, Microsoft envisioned a Chrome OS competitor as simpler and more stripped-down than Windows 10.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Tech

Advertisement

Photos

Soundcore Life Dot 2, soundcore earbuds, wireless earbuds, tws earbuds, iGear, portable fan, Xiaomi FlipBuds Pro TWS Earbuds, Vivo Y12s, Realme C20A, realme phone, vivo phone, xiaomi earbuds
Tech launches of the week: Soundcore Life Dot 2, Xiaomi FlipBuds Pro earbuds, and more

Best of Express

Must Read

Advertisement

May 19: Latest News

Advertisement
x