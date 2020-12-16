Microsoft 365 apps now run natively on M1 chip-powered Macs

Microsoft Office apps will be available for Macs running on both platforms (Image: Microsoft)

Microsoft has begun rolling out a new version of Microsoft 365 for Mac apps that will be able to run natively on the newly-released M1-powered Macs. The apps that will get new updates include Word, Excel, Outlook, PowerPoint, and OneNote. As per the software giant, these services will run faster and better on New Macs.

Microsoft Teams is not included in the current update and unfortunately, there is no word on whether it will be included in further updates or not. The update may not seem as exciting to users who rely on Microsoft Teams for their office work.

In order to get new updates, Microsoft Office users can either enable automatic updates or do it via Mac App Store or Microsoft’s AutoUpdate software. Along with the updates, Microsoft Outlook users will also get support for iCloud accounts which will enable syncing contacts, email, calendar if they were stored earlier. This feature will be available in the coming few weeks. On the other hand, future updates will be available on MacBooks running on both platforms.

In November 2020, Microsoft used the Rosetta 2 translation layer to make Microsoft 365 and Office 209 apps available on the new Macbooks with Apple’s in-house chip. Officials also revealed that the new versions have a new look and feel to them as they have the Microsoft Fluent UI design system.

Currently, the M1-powered new MacBook Air starts at the same price, Rs 92,900 for the 256GB model going up to Rs 1,17,900 for the 512GB variant whereas the base model of Mac Mini with 256GB storage costs just Rs 64,990 going up to Rs 84,900 for the 512GB variant.

Express Tech is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@expresstechie) and stay updated with the latest tech news.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd