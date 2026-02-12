Microsoft fixes Notepad flaw that could allow attackers hijack your Windows PC

The Notepad flaw could allow attackers to exploit Markdown files to trigger unauthorized actions on Windows systems. (Express Photo)

Microsoft has rolled out a security update to patch a critical vulnerability in its Notepad app. The development comes just a day after the developer of Notepad++, a popular alternative to Microsoft’s app, revealed that its infrastructure had been compromised by a Chinese threat actor.

According to the tech giant, the security flaw dubbed CVE-2026-20841 had a severity rating of 8.8/7.7.

Microsoft said that the exploit allowed an attacker to “trick a user into clicking a malicious link inside a Markdown file opened in Notepad, causing the application to launch unverified protocols that load and execute remote files.”

This means that an attacker could use the security vulnerability to create a Markdown file containing a malicious link. If a user clicked on one of these links, the attack could launch, download and run malicious code and eventually gain full access to the system.