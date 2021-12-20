Microsoft moves closer to kill the classic Control Panel in Windows 11

Microsoft is continuing its efforts to kill and replace the legacy Control Panel in Windows 11. In a new test build, the company has migrated even more features to its default Windows Settings section.

In the new insider build – 22509, Windows 11 users will now see the Advanced Sharing Settings moved to a new page in the Settings app. Network options such as discovery, file and printer sharing, and public folder sharing will no longer be accessible via the Control Panel. In fact, some of the network and devices settings in the classic panel will now redirect to the Windows 11 Settings app.

“We’ve made some updates to the device-specific pages under Printers & Scanners in Settings to show more information about your printer or scanner directly in Settings when available.” The build log continues, “Some of the entry points for network and devices settings in Control Panel will now redirect to the corresponding pages in Settings.”

The Programs and Features tab in Control Panel would allow you to uninstall or repair programs. Since Windows 10, this feature worked in correspondence with the new Apps and Features section in the Settings app. However, with this new build, Microsoft seems to be redirecting those Control Panel links to the Settings app, including the option(s) for uninstalling specific Windows updates.

Microsoft first introduced the Settings app back in Windows 8, as part of its tab-like visual overhaul. Until then, users relied on the legacy Control Panel to manage settings. With the advent of Windows 10, however, a lot of those features were shifted onto the app.

The company is calling these changes – “part of our ongoing effort to bring over settings from Control Panel into the Settings app,” indicating that they have decided to completely get rid of the Control Panel in time.