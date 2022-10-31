scorecardresearch
Monday, Oct 31, 2022

Xbox boss Phil Spencer wants Call of Duty on the Nintendo Switch

In an earlier statement, Microsoft had clarified that the Call of Duty games would not be limited to Xbox and PC.

Nintendo Switch, Call of Duty Nintendo Switch, Microsoft Call of DutyCall of Duty games are currently available on PC, Xbox, PlayStation and mobile. (Image credit: Nintendo)

Earlier this year, Microsoft said it would acquire Activision Blizzard – the gaming giant responsible for bringing us the Call of Duty series. Since then, there has been speculation if Microsoft will make COD exclusive to Xbox. Recently, Microsoft’s head of gaming and Xbox Phil Spencer commented on the matter during the WSJ Tech Live Conference in Laguna Beach, California and said that they will be looking at Minecraft for an answer.

He went on to say that the reason behind Call of Duty’s popularity and success is that the game is available on several platforms like mobile, PC, Xbox and PlayStation, suggesting that the series might also make its way to Nintendo’s Switch in the future. He was quoted as saying, “Call of Duty specifically will be available on PlayStation. I’d love to see it on the Switch, I’d love to see the game playable on many different screens. Our intent is to treat CoD like Minecraft.”

Phil Spencer’s comment on the future of Call of Duty may seem like an answer to regulatory authorities, competitors and gamers who thought Microsoft might limit Call of Duty games to PC and Xbox, but some regulators like the European Commission remain unconvinced.

Some time ago, Microsoft said in a statement that it would honour all existing agreements, but did not confirm if the Call of Duty series will be available on other platforms excluding the PC and Xbox. During the event, Spencer also said that the Xbox generates revenue from licensing fees and game sales to cover the operating cost.

First published on: 31-10-2022 at 07:18:35 pm
