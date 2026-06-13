Microsoft may spin off Xbox as gaming business faces strategic overhaul

Report suggests that this will give Xbox operational freedom while still falling under Microsoft’s umbrella. (Image Source: Microsoft)

Rumours are circulating about a possible restructuring of Microsoft’s gaming branch, which may involve a spinoff or strategic partnerships, according to The Information. Sources cited by the news website say Microsoft is analysing several courses of action regarding the future of its gaming business. This includes forming a wholly owned subsidiary, engaging in a joint venture with other firms, and restructuring in a way that could make a future sale easier.

Currently, there are no immediate plans for changes. However, it appears Microsoft is rethinking the role of Xbox within the corporation. In spite of significant investments in recent years, the Xbox division has struggled to gain new ground.