Microsoft may bring back Clippy, its shape-shifting assistant for MS Office

Perhaps the world’s most famous digital paperclip, Microsoft’s Clippy was annoying for some and handy for others. While Clippy is not to be seen in more modern versions of Microsoft Office, the nostalgia remains intact for a lot of people from the era of Windows 98-XP. Now, it seems Microsoft has plans of bringing back the shape-shifting virtual assistant.

The company took to its Twitter handle on July 14 to announce the possible return of Clippy if the tweet crosses 20,000 likes. While the character is unlikely to return in its assistant format, Microsoft may be replacing the paperclip emoji in Microsoft 365 with Clippy. Check out the tweet below.

If this gets 20k likes, we’ll replace the paperclip emoji in Microsoft 365 with Clippy. pic.twitter.com/6T8ziboguC — Microsoft (@Microsoft) July 14, 2021

Officially named Clippit, the bouncing character with its large, googly eyes was designed by Kevan J. Atteberry. It could change its shape and be dragged around the screen in older Office programs, offering help with various features across the MS Office toolset.

While Microsoft demanded a target of 20,000 likes, the tweet has had an overwhelming response so far, gathering 1,31,900 likes, 13,100 retweets and over a thousand comments at the time of writing this story. As likely as it is, Microsoft has so far not confirmed the addition of Clippy officially.

As per a report by The Verge, the paperclip almost made a return a couple of years ago when some Microsoft employees “briefly resurrected Clippy as animated stickers in Microsoft Teams”. However, the effort was quickly shut down soon after.