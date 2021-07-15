Microsoft launches Windows 365, a subscription-based Cloud PC for enterprise users

The new service will launch in August for business customers "of all sizes."

Microsoft has announced Windows 365, a new way to experience virtual cloud-based PC running Windows 10 or Windows 11 operating systems. The subscription-based service allows users to stream a Windows PC from anywhere, similar to its cloud-based game service.

“Windows 365 takes the operating system to the Microsoft Cloud, securely streaming the full Windows experience—including all your apps, data, and settings—to your personal or corporate devices,” said Wangui McKelvey, General Manager, Microsoft 365.”This approach creates a fully new personal computing category, specifically for the hybrid world: the Cloud PC.”

The Redmond-based software powerhouse, which is calling this “Cloud PC”, says its Windows 365 service allows users to store apps, files and documents, giving them access anytime on all sorts of devices – including tablets or Apple Macs via a native Remote Desktop application or web browser. The service which takes advantage of Azure Virtual Desktop, will be made available on August 2. Windows 365 is aimed at enterprises and businesses.

“Windows 365 provides an instant-on boot experience that enables users to stream all their personalized applications, tools, data, and settings from the cloud across any device including your Mac, iPad, Linux device, and Android. The Windows experience is consistent, no matter the device,” McKelvey said.

The service supports business apps, the Microsoft 365 apps, and any other Windows app needed in the enterprise that can be installed on a traditional PC. The company plans to offer different sizes of Windows 365 Cloud PC, with per user per month pricing. There will be two edition options, Windows 365 Business, and Windows 365 Enterprise. Microsoft calls its Windows 365 service a “new personal computing category.”