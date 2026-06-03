Microsoft launches Scout, an AI agent that works for you even when you’re offline

Scout operates using its own governed identity through Microsoft Entra, allowing organisations to track and manage every action performed by the AI agent. (Image: Microsoft)

Microsoft has introduced Microsoft Scout, an always-on artificial intelligence agent designed to autonomously handle workplace tasks across Microsoft 365 applications.

Scout falls under the category of AI assistants called autopilots. Unlike traditional AI chatbots that respond only when prompted, autopilots are designed to remain active in the background, understand ongoing work, and take action on behalf of users while operating within organisational policies and permissions.

Microsoft Scout integrates with key Microsoft 365 services, including Teams, Outlook, OneDrive, and SharePoint. It can access work-related data such as emails, chats, calendars, contacts, and documents to help users stay organised and productive.

According to Microsoft, Scout can proactively coordinate meetings across time zones, flag important events, prepare briefing materials, and automatically schedule focus time for upcoming deadlines. It can also identify potential workflow bottlenecks, such as stalled decisions or delayed tasks, and alert users before they become larger issues.