Microsoft launches new Surface Go 2, Surface Book 3 and Surface Headphones 2 amid COVID-19 lockdown

Microsoft on Wednesday announced several new products including the Surface Go 2 and Surface Laptop 3. The new products were revealed via a news release instead of a flashy launch event. Apple, too, in recent days launched several high-profile products through a press release as well. Both Microsoft and Apple have introduced new products at a time when even consumer spending is at the lowest level due to the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic.

Here’s everything Microsoft announced.

Surface Go 2

The new Surface Go 2 is a sequel to the Surface Go launched in 2018. Aimed at the educational market, the Surface Go 2 starts at $399. The new version has a more powerful processor and a slightly larger 10.5-inch screen. It has also got a 5MP front-facing camera. The base model comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. A slightly more powerful model offers twice the storage and memory. The Surface Go 2 goes on sale in the US starting May 12.

Surface Book 3

Microsoft Surface Book 3 is a high-end Windows laptop targeted at developers, graphic designers and professional users. Perhaps this is the reason why the Surface Book 3 starts at $1599. While the design remains the same as previous-generation models, the new version now comes with the latest Intel 10th generation processors. Microsoft is also adding an option for NVIDIA Quadro RTX 3000 graphics. Microsoft sees the Surface Book 3 as a competitor to Apple’s flagship MacBook Pro. However, unlike the MacBook Pro, the Surface Book 3 also transforms into a tablet. The high-end laptop will go on sale in the US starting May 21.

Surface Headphones 2

Microsoft also announced the second-generation Surface Headphones. The new pair of noise-cancelling headphones is more comfortable and has 13 levels of ambient noise control. The Surface Headphones 2 also gets improved battery life. The new over-ear headphones will be available in black for the first time. They will launch on May 12 for $249. Interestingly, Apple is also believed to launch its first over-ear headphones to the market this year.

Surface Earbuds, Dock 2

At last, Microsoft’s answer to the Apple AirPods, will go on sale for $199 starting May 12. They were originally announced at Microsoft’s fall event in October 2019 and were supposed to launch during the holidays but were delayed until the spring citing unknown reasons. Microsoft also announced the Surface Dock 2 and Microsoft USB-C Travel Hub. They are priced at $260 and $100, respectively.

