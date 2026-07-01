Microsoft preparing job cuts across sales, Xbox in new round of layoffs: Report

Satya Nadella, Microsoft’s chief executive, arrives to testify in Elon Musk’s lawsuit against OpenAI at the Ronald V. Dellums federal courthouse in Oakland, Calif., on Monday, May 11, 2026. (Jason Henry/The New York Times)

Microsoft is reportedly planning another round of layoffs that could potentially affect thousands of employees as it looks to manage costs and maintain its hefty AI investments.

The Windows-maker is moving to cut less than 2.5 per cent of its 220,000-person workforce, according to a report by Business Insider. The layoffs are expected to be announced next week and are set to impact thousands of roles in sales and consulting as well as Microsoft’s Xbox gaming division, as per the report.

Layoffs at Xbox have been expected since the gaming division’s new CEO, Asha Sharma, sent a memo to employees calling for a “reset” of the business. However, some of the affected employees are likely to be offered new roles immediately.