Microsoft is winding down Oracle deal to rent AI cloud capacity: Report

Microsoft is winding down an arrangement to rent AI computing from Oracle as part of a larger reassessment of billions of dollars in cloud partnerships, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Shares of Oracle and Microsoft were flat in afternoon trading. Both stocks had come under pressure this week ⁠after ​a Democratic midterm election sweep in the US raised worries about tighter scrutiny that could threaten the AI industry’s breakneck expansion.

Microsoft had been turning off rented computing capacity from Oracle in recent months after ​declining ​to renew the contract, according to the ⁠Bloomberg report.