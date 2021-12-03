Microsoft is discouraging Edge users to switch to Chrome by displaying prompts

Microsoft is reportedly said to be implementing a brand new approach to dissuade people from downloading the Google Chrome Web. As per a report by Neowin, while trying to download Chrome using the Microsoft Edge browser, the company displays a prompt to dissuade users from going ahead with the same.

The prompts are said to be in place for both Windows 10 and Windows 11. Only some users are currently said to be getting the pop-up messages.

As per the report by Neowin, Microsoft shows the prompts below the address bar when a user visits the Chrome download page, via the Edge browser.

The prompts do not seem to appear as a pop-up or notification but seem to emerge natively on the Edge Browser like a warning alert. In one of the prompts, the browser displays a message stating, “Microsoft Edge runs on the same technology as Chrome, with the added trust of Microsoft.”

Additionally, the report also mentions another prompt with the message stating “That browser is so 2008! Do you know what’s new? Microsoft Edge.”

As per a report by The Verge, the prompts to prevent users from downloading the Chrome browser do not seem to be limited to a certain version of Windows but rather appear on at least both Windows 10 and Windows 11. As of now, not all users are receiving the prompts.

In the last few months, Microsoft has introduced various new features for its Edge Browser including a new Adobe Acrobat extension feature, a price tracking tool, and a password feature among others.

The company seems to be going all out, to expand its user base. The latest move seems to be aimed at convincing users to adopt Microsoft Edge as their go-to browser.