scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 24, 2022

Microsoft is bringing more ads on Outlook iOS and Android app

According to a report by The Verge, Microsoft Outlook mobile users on free-tier will soon start seeing ads in the 'Focused' inbox as well.

MicrosoftMicrosoft is aggressively rolling out ads to Outlook mobile users.

Last week, Apple hinted that it would start showing ads in first-party apps like Books and Podcasts. Now, Microsoft’s popular email client Outlook seems to be heading in the same direction.

In case you don’t know, the Outlook mobile app has two ways of organising the inbox. If you choose the ‘Focused’ tab, the app will only show you important emails. To see all emails, users have to head over to the ‘Other’ tab. Earlier, Microsoft had put ads in the ‘Other’ tab for free users. But. according to a recent report by The Verge, Microsoft is bringing ads to the ‘Focused’ tab as well.

The ads appear on the top of the inbox and look like legitimate emails with a small label on the right side indicating they are ads. Clicking on the email-like ad will open a link in the in-app browser to display the content, similar to what Instagram does.

Also Read |Apple wanted to ‘build business together’ with Facebook before ad feud: Report

Even though users are able to swipe away or remove the ads, they do come back in the same place after a short period of time. Unsurprisingly, many have bombarded the Microsoft Outlook iOS app store page with negative or one-star reviews.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘Not rigid on any auto fuel tech, but petrol, diesel alternatives needed’...Premium
‘Not rigid on any auto fuel tech, but petrol, diesel alternatives needed’...
‘Worst in 500 years’: Europe’s great drought, explainedPremium
‘Worst in 500 years’: Europe’s great drought, explained
‘Children of the sea’ protest Vizhinjam port project: ‘Will not surrender...Premium
‘Children of the sea’ protest Vizhinjam port project: ‘Will not surrender...
If FM Sitharaman can take credit for economic success, she must take blam...Premium
If FM Sitharaman can take credit for economic success, she must take blam...

Right now, the only way to remove ads from the Microsoft Outlook mobile app is to buy the Microsoft 365 subscription. The personal subscription that allows only one person to use the service costs Rs 4,899 per year whereas the family subscription that allows up to six users is priced at Rs 6,199 per year in India.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 24-08-2022 at 02:35:23 pm
Next Story

Traffic diversions in east Bengaluru from tomorrow with closing of Mosque Road bridge

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Illegal mining case: ED recovers 2 AK rifles during raids in Jharkhand

Illegal mining case: ED recovers 2 AK rifles during raids in Jharkhand

Fitch says Adani is 'over leveraged' — what does over leveraging mean in business?

Fitch says Adani is 'over leveraged' — what does over leveraging mean in business?

Watch: Maharashtra legislators come to blows outside state Assembly

Watch: Maharashtra legislators come to blows outside state Assembly

‘Petrol, diesel alternatives needed’: Nitin Gadkari

‘Petrol, diesel alternatives needed’: Nitin Gadkari

Premium
Six months of Putin’s war unravels Russia’s superpower image

Six months of Putin’s war unravels Russia’s superpower image

The whistleblower claim that Twitter hired Indian Govt 'agents', explained

The whistleblower claim that Twitter hired Indian Govt 'agents', explained

'Worst in 500 years': Europe's great drought, explained

'Worst in 500 years': Europe's great drought, explained

Premium
Shaheen Bhatt on experiencing panic attack: 'It feels like you are dying'

Shaheen Bhatt on experiencing panic attack: 'It feels like you are dying'

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine
SPONSORED

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

Latest News

Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

OnePlus 10T 5G: Check out the latest flagship phone from OnePlus
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Aug 24: Latest News
Advertisement