Microsoft investigates Teams outage as services drop for thousands of users

Updated: July 21, 2022 10:29:46 am
Microsoft Corp’s messaging application MS Teams was down for thousands of users on Thursday, according to an outage tracking website, and the company said it was investigating the disruption.
The Redmond, Washington-based company pinpointed the disruption “on a recent deployment that contained a broken connection to an internal storage service”, but did not disclose the number of users affected by the outage.
MS Teams forms an integral part of daily operations for businesses as workers use the service to communicate internally, message each other, make calls and organize their workflow.
There were more than 4,800 incidents of people who reported issues with Microsoft Teams on Wednesday, said Downdetector.com, which tracks outages by collating status reports from sources including user-submitted errors on its platform.
Subscriber Only Stories
More than 1,457 users are currently affected, Downdetector said. The web monitoring firm also showed there were more than 150 incidents of people reporting issues with Microsoft Office 365.
Microsoft tweeted it has identified downstream impact to multiple Microsoft 365 services with Teams integration, such as Microsoft Word, Office Online and SharePoint Online.
“We’ve taken action to reroute a portion of traffic to provide some relief within the environment,” it said.
Microsoft in its earnings call in January had said that Teams surpassed 270 million monthly active users, as demand for remote business-oriented teleconferencing and messaging tools soared and became a key fixture for organizations during the COVID-19 pandemic as people worked from homes.
Other big technology companies have also been hit by outages in the past year, with a near six-hour disruption at Meta Platforms keeping WhatsApp, Instagram and Messenger out of reach for billions of users last October.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Dinesh Khatik, who rose from RSS, BJP ranks, eyed 'larger role'Premium
MSP panel: what's on its agenda, and how will it function?Premium
Latest News
Indian shares little changed; IndusInd Bank gains 5% on strong results
One month since abrupt closure of prestigious Lonavala school, students, staff move on; investigation in limbo
FIFA 23 under Rs 5: Epic Games mistakenly offers game practically for free
Nothing OS: 5 changes that we need in the next update
Soha Ali Khan swears by this mantra to beat post-holiday fitness blues
Hollywood star salaries: Tom Cruise made whopping $100 million for Top Gun Maverick, Millie Bobby Brown races ahead of Robert Downey Jr
Ludhiana: Depressed over losses, plastic bags trader ‘dies by suicide’
Final verdict on Mekedatu project likely by next week: CM Bommai
Karnataka local body polls: Will submit OBC reservation, delimitation reports to Supreme Court on July 22, says CM Bommai
NASA aiming for late August test flight of giant moon rocket
Liger trailer: Vijay Deverakonda pelvic-thrusts his way to glory, faces cackling Mike Tyson
Rupee just shy of record low; focus on RBI intervention