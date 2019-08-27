Microsoft initiative to help government employees learn AI and cloud technologies

Advertising

Microsoft India has launched a new initiative called Digital Governance Tech Tour in line with the Digital initiative of the Indian government. Under the new Digital Governance Tech Tour initiative, Microsoft wants to deliver critical AI and intelligent cloud computing skills to the Government officials in charge of IT across the country.

The initiative includes a series of physical and virtual workshops, which will train 5,000 government employees over a year in AI and secure cloud technologies, which will ensure efficient, transparent and productive governance.

The new Digital Governance Tech Tour initiative was inaugurated at the Digital Governance Tech Summit 2019 in New Delhi by Shri Amitabh Kant, CEO NITI Aayog who said “For our country, the power of AI, cloud services, and data analytics needs to be brought to bear in core sectors for inclusive economic growth. As we move beyond pilots and understand how to scale AI implementation and cloud adoption across states and sectors, it is vital to equip the ecosystem with the right know-how and skills. Collaboration with academia and the industry, and initiatives such as this will help build the foundation towards an AI-enabled future.”

This initiative will offer users a 10-module program under two different tracks, one meant for Technical Directors, Technical Architects and Project Managers and the other one meant for Developers, IT Architect and Application Architects.

The first track will cover Modern Project management for governance, An overview of DevOps: a foundation for digital transformation, Data, Analytics & Insights, Ethical governance through AI, Increased productivity with modern collaboration tools and Top security considerations for moving to cloud. Whereas, the second track will include a deep dive into the fundamentals of Azure cloud. Additionally, developers will also have the opportunity to take an exam and earn the AZ-900 Certification on the spot at no cost.

With this initiative, Microsoft aims at helping upskill government officials by equipping them with the digital skills and experience needed to successfully deploy cloud-based solutions.