Microsoft hints at new modern OS for invisible updates

Microsoft at the Computex 2019 hinted at a new modern operating system updates for its new modern PCs. The highlight seems to be that the modern updates will be done invisibly in the background, enabling a seamless update experience with no interruptions.

Microsoft’s modern OS is said to provide a set of enablers that will make the update experience ‘deterministic, reliable, and instant with no interruptions’, the company said in a blog post. “A modern OS, is also secure by default, the state is separated from the operating system; compute is separated from applications; this protects the user from malicious attacks throughout the device lifecycle,” the post reads.

The announcement comes amidst rumours of the company working on a lite version of Windows, which is code-named ‘Windows Lite‘. A report by The Verge claims that ‘Windows Lite’ has been designed to work on dual-screen and Chromebook-like low-end devices. However, Microsoft did not talk about a Lite version of Windows at the event.

Microsoft says a modern OS will be always connected with WiFi, LTE 5G, etc, which will ensure connectivity across a user’s devices. The enablers for the modern OS are said to enhance the user experience by enabling cloud-connected experiences as well as AI-powered tasks on devices.

More modern OS features that the company talked about are its ability to accept various types of inputs such as pen, voice, touch, and gaze, in addition to keyboard and mouse. The form factor agility like posture awareness and the right sensor support are also among a few features detailed by the company for modern OS.