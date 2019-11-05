Microsoft has made its unified Office Mobile app for Android, iOS

Microsoft initially launched its unified Office Mobile application for Samsung Galaxy Note 10 users earlier this year. Now, the company has made the app available on both Android and iOS via the Play Store and the App Store, respectively.

The unified Microsoft Office Mobile app is a single app, which lets users get all of the Office software, including Word Excel and PowerPoint, on a single tap. The company says if users want more advanced features they can purchase an Office 365 subscription to get the fully-featured, separate Office apps for their devices.

Microsoft officials in a statement to ZDNet stated, that the existing Office Mobile apps for Windows are no longer being developed actively. Going forward, Microsoft will be focusing on Office apps for iOS and Android. Whereas, on Windows, the company will be focusing on the Win 32 apps and the web versions of its Office apps.

As of now, the new unified app is currently being made available to all Android users via the Play Store and iOS users who enrolled themselves in the company’s TestFlight program.

It is being said that this new unified version of Office will be what will come pre-installed on the company’s dual-screen Surface Duo next holiday season.

During Microsoft’s Ignite conference, it said that it will update the original Office Mobile app on Samsung Galaxy devices to this new app once it is generally available.