Microsoft makes it easier to download Windows 11 on a PC: Check details

Microsoft is making it easier for you to download Windows 11. Users will now be able to install beta versions of Windows 11 on any compatible PC. You will also be able to update from Windows 10 to the new operating system using an official ISO file.

Users who want to get the official Windows 11 ISO file will need to sign up to be a Windows insider via Microsoft’s website.

After linking your account, you can visit the Windows Insider Preview Downloads page and choose between a Dev Channel or Beta Channel build to download. While the Dev Channel is updated more frequently, the Beta channel is more stable but you won’t get all the latest features.

Must Read | Windows 11 hands-on: Familiar yet different

The company is currently offering the ISO files for the Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.160 as a download. You can use these files to “clean install” the Windows 11 OS on any compatible PC.

It is important to note that you will need a valid Windows 10 license to activate Windows 11 if you opt to use this ISO. After downloading the file, you can double-click the ISO file to open it and update your PC to Windows 11.

In case you’re using the ISO file to upgrade or clean install a Windows 11 PC, this build of the OS should get you all the major Windows 11 features so far. Some of the features include the newly redesigned Start Menu and Taskbar, new chat app and Microsoft Teams integration.

Users updating from Windows 10 will also get more ways to multitask. Additionally if you opt for the Windows Insider Dev Channel, you will get some new app updates including the new Alarms experience which features “Focus Sessions,” which is designed to help you to focus at work using timers.

Microsoft has also teased a new Paint app for Windows 11 which may be making its way soon to Windows Insiders. Downloading this ISO file and using it to install the new operating system will get you access to the latest features.