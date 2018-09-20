Microsoft has launched two new AI and mixed reality apps for its Dynamics 365 AI business suite

Microsoft Dynamics 365 suite is available on Microsoft Power BI, Azure and the Common Data Service. (Image: Reuters) Microsoft Dynamics 365 suite is available on Microsoft Power BI, Azure and the Common Data Service. (Image: Reuters)

Microsoft has announced two new easy to use cloud services which utilise artificial intelligence to get work done, Dynamics 365 Remote Assist and Dynamics 365 Layout. Both these apps were launched at Microsoft Ignite 2018, and come under the company’s Dynamics 365 business suite.

The company says both these new AI and mixed reality apps will help Microsoft take a step forward in helping organisations achieve more of their goals with the help of business applications.

The Dynamics 365 AI suite is divided into three sections, Dynamics 365 AI for Customer Service, Dynamics 365 AI for Market Insights, and Dynamics 365 AI for Sales. Dynamics 365 AI for Customer Service helps agents with the deployment of chatbots and deal with the existing and emerging issues.

Dynamics 365 AI for Market Insights helps marketers see the trends on all channels like search and social media. Lastly, Dynamics 365 AI for Sales provides users with delivery insights about individual sales representatives and deals logged in by them. It also shows sales opportunities listed in Salesforce, Oracle, and SAP.

Microsoft says Dynamics 365 AI is a class of AI applications that helps deliver business insights to organisations by unifying data and infusing it with artificial intelligence to help make them make informed actions and decisions. The suite is available on Microsoft Power BI, Azure and the Common Data Service.

Dynamics 365 with Mixed Reality is a new application of the online business software which will be put into use with the company’s own augmented-reality goggles HoloLens.

