Microsoft provides Indian RTOs with AI software to take driving license tests

Microsoft has announced that its Harnessing AutoMobiles for Safety (HAMS)AI project is being used at the Regional Transport Office, Dehradun, Uttarakhand to automate driver’s license testing. HAMS uses smartphone based technology to automate a users driver’s license testing.

Microsoft states that its HAMS project enables the driver’s license testing to be an objective and transparent process, which helps in testing drivers better and granting them licenses.

The company states that license testing is a pressing problem in India. Citing a survey by SaveLIFE Foundation, it said that 59 per cent of the respondents did not give a test to obtain a driving license. Which is a huge issue.

Challenges faced by the current system range from the subjectivity of each evaluator to the burden of evaluation falling solely on human shoulders.

“The main challenge in the traditional driver’s license test is the burden placed on the human evaluators and the resulting subjectivity that a candidate faces. Automation using HAMS technology can not only help relieve evaluators of the burden but also make the process objective and transparent for candidates,” said Venkat Padmanabhan, Deputy Managing Director, Microsoft Research India.

HAMS to conduct these driving license tests has been specially customised to include capabilities such as precise tracking of the vehicle’s trajectory during designated test manoeuvres, for instance, parallel parking or negotiating a roundabout. Other than this, it monitors the driver and the road scene to check how the driver is driving.