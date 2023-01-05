scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 05, 2023

Microsoft Future-Ready Technology Summit 2023: Spotlight on cloud and AI

During Microsoft's future-ready technology summit 2023, the company showcased various tools built on cloud and AI.

Microsoft showcased various AI powered tools and services at Future ready technology summit 2023 (Image credit: Vivek Umashankar / Indian Express)
Listen to this article
Microsoft Future-Ready Technology Summit 2023: Spotlight on cloud and AI
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Microsoft held its 2023 edition of the Future-Ready Technology Summit in Bengaluru, showcasing some of the tools and products that it has built for India and the world. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella also highlighted some of the recent trends in Artificial Intelligence and how the company is using AI to build tools to help people across the country.

Microsoft showcased some of the real-world applications of tools like ChatGPT and Dall-E powered by OpenAI. The company also demonstrated how AI can be used to write code and how it also helps in making decisions like approving an insurance claim.

Also read |Cloud is a big game changer; tremendous momentum: Satya Nadella

Microsoft also highlighted how the cloud is being used across industries. According to the statistics, 30 per cent of the digital workloads were deployed on the cloud-native platform in 2021, and the number is said to go up to 95 per cent in 2025.

Satya Nadella also highlighted that less than 1 per cent of the content on the internet was generated by AI in 2021. This number is said to go up to 10 per cent in 2025. Microsoft is also partnering with several start-ups in India to build software tools and services such as National Language Translation Mission, which can translate content in text-to-text, speech-to-speech, speech-to-text, and text-to-speed in real-time.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Did a fourth-grader write this? Or the new ChatGPT, AI chatbot?
Did a fourth-grader write this? Or the new ChatGPT, AI chatbot?
Delhi Confidential: There’s something between Supreme Court judges ...
Delhi Confidential: There’s something between Supreme Court judges ...
Rhino carcass found in Jan 2022, but it was killed in 2021: Officials def...
Rhino carcass found in Jan 2022, but it was killed in 2021: Officials def...
Rishabh Pant’s ligament tear similar to Ravindra Jadeja’s, co...
Rishabh Pant’s ligament tear similar to Ravindra Jadeja’s, co...

Similarly, it also highlighted some of the apps like Bloombox, developed by school students that can translate sign languages in real-time. Microsoft highlighted that it is also building a lot of tools to improve and give more power to developers to help them build better technological solutions in India.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 05-01-2023 at 12:20 IST
Next Story

RRR star Ram Charan leaves with wife Upasana Konidela to attend Golden Globes 2023 in LA, watch

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

Lunar Eclipse 2022 images: Pictures of the last total lunar eclipse for next three years
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Jan 05: Latest News
Advertisement
close