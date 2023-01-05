Microsoft Future-Ready Technology Summit 2023: Spotlight on cloud and AI

Microsoft held its 2023 edition of the Future-Ready Technology Summit in Bengaluru, showcasing some of the tools and products that it has built for India and the world. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella also highlighted some of the recent trends in Artificial Intelligence and how the company is using AI to build tools to help people across the country.

Microsoft showcased some of the real-world applications of tools like ChatGPT and Dall-E powered by OpenAI. The company also demonstrated how AI can be used to write code and how it also helps in making decisions like approving an insurance claim.

Microsoft also highlighted how the cloud is being used across industries. According to the statistics, 30 per cent of the digital workloads were deployed on the cloud-native platform in 2021, and the number is said to go up to 95 per cent in 2025.

Satya Nadella also highlighted that less than 1 per cent of the content on the internet was generated by AI in 2021. This number is said to go up to 10 per cent in 2025. Microsoft is also partnering with several start-ups in India to build software tools and services such as National Language Translation Mission, which can translate content in text-to-text, speech-to-speech, speech-to-text, and text-to-speed in real-time.

Similarly, it also highlighted some of the apps like Bloombox, developed by school students that can translate sign languages in real-time. Microsoft highlighted that it is also building a lot of tools to improve and give more power to developers to help them build better technological solutions in India.