Microsoft expected to launch Surface Laptop SE on November 9

Microsoft is gearing up to host a new education event on November 9, which is next week. While the company hasn’t revealed much about the event, the latest announcement suggests that Microsoft will announce education-related updates for Windows. The event will begin at 12:00PM ET, which is around 9:30 PM in India.

“Join us at 9AM PT on Tuesday, November 9, as we share an inside look at the latest tech solutions while examining gaps in learning left by the pandemic. Hear from Microsoft partners, school leaders and a few special guests, and learn about new and existing technology from Microsoft Education,” the company said.

This news comes weeks after the company rolled out its new Windows 11 OS and launches new Surface products. It is being rumoured that the company might make some announcements related to OS updates and hardware.

Microsoft is expected to launch Surface Laptop SE

We could see the launch of a low-cost Surface Laptop SE. A report published by Windows Central asserts that Microsoft has designed an affordable “no-frills laptop” for “student-use in a classroom environment,” as per their sources.

The upcoming Surface laptop is said to feature an 11.6-inch display with 1366 x 768 pixels resolution. It could be powered by Intel’s N4120 Celeron processor, which will be backed by up to 8GB of RAM. The device is expected to pack a single USB-A, a headphone jack, and a USB-C port.

It will likely offer a full-sized keyboard and trackpad, as per the cited source. The Surface Laptop SE has a plastic build, as per reports. The rumour mill suggests that the new laptop could be priced under $400 (around Rs 29,670).

The company could also unveil a new and lighter edition of Windows 11, which will reportedly be aimed at the education market. If reports are to be believed, the new version could be called “Windows 11 SE.”