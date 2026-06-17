Microsoft expands Copilot Cowork with pay-as-you-go pricing, explores cheaper AI models

Microsoft has said companies using Copilot Cowork will now pay based on how much compute and AI processing they consume. (Image: Microsoft)

Microsoft is changing how businesses pay for its Artificial Intelligence-powered Copilot Cowork platform, introducing usage-based pricing as the company expands access to the enterprise productivity tool and explores cheaper AI models, including a version of DeepSeek, to reduce costs.

The move comes as demand for agentic AI tools continues to surge. Unlike traditional chatbots, tools such as Copilot Cowork, Anthropic’s Claude Code and OpenAI’s Codex can autonomously carry out complex tasks by repeatedly calling AI models, retrieving data, and using external tools. While this can significantly boost productivity, it can also lead to rapidly increasing computing costs.

Microsoft has said companies using Copilot Cowork will now pay based on how much compute and AI processing they consume. The company said its testing showed the service could not be offered on an unlimited-use basis because some customers were already using it extensively.