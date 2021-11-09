Microsoft Education event tonight: How to watch it live and what to expect

Microsoft is all set to host an “Education” event tonight, where it is expected to announce new Surface laptops for students. The company could unveil an optimised and lighter version of the Windows 11 OS as well. Microsoft has said that this event will focus on “new and existing technology.” Here’s everything we know so far about the latest event.

Microsoft’s Education event: Timing and how to watch it live

Microsoft’s “Education” event will go live today at 12:00 PM ET, which is around 9:30 PM in India. The company is hosting the stream on its social media platforms and YouTube. Users can also watch the event on Microsoft’s official website. One can also check out our site for all the latest updates.

Microsoft Education event: What to expect

We could see the launch of a low-cost Surface Laptop SE at a $400 price point. A recent Windows Central report suggested that Microsoft is planning to unveil an affordable “no-frills laptop” for “student-use in a classroom environment,” as per their sources.

The new Surface laptop will reportedly arrive with an 11.6-inch display with 1366 x 768 pixels resolution. Under the hood, it could pack Intel’s N4120 Celeron processor, which will be backed by up to 8GB of RAM. The device is expected to feature a single USB-A, a headphone jack, and a USB-C port. The Surface Laptop SE might come with a plastic build, as per reports.

The company could also unveil a new and lighter edition of Windows 11, which will likely be aimed at the education market.