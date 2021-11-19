Microsoft Edge is rolling out new price tracking, leaked passwords features

Microsoft is set to introduce a new price tracker feature to its Edge browser, in addition to another feature that will allow users to easily change their passwords in case of the same getting leaked online. The price-tracking feature will be available soon and is said to have been designed to track products that users have viewed recently viewed, and alert them about the change in price.

Microsoft says it has been working on improving the shopping experience with its Edge browser and already allows users to access price comparison, price history, and built-in coupons.

“This feature is coming soon and will be built into the browser, so you just need to browse as you normally would, and Microsoft Edge will let you know if any of the items you’ve recently looked at have changed in price,” Liat Ben-Zur, a Microsoft executive working on the company’s “Modern Life” initiative, stated while commenting on the feature.

As of now, we do not know how the company is planning to handle the privacy concerns related to the browser tracking items that users are searching for online and their associated prices. Microsoft has been known to offer a variety of privacy-focused controls in Edge.

Additionally, Microsoft Edge is introducing a new password tool that will make it easier for users to update their passwords in case they have been leaked online. Edge already monitors leaked passwords provided users allow it to do so, and soon they will be able to navigate directly to a website’s change password page for affected credentials. Microsoft Edge will thereby create a new and strong password.