Microsoft Edge Chromium browser now available: Should you upgrade?

Almost around a year ago Microsoft announced that it will switch to Google’s Chromium and it is mostly because of the host of compatible features it brings. Microsoft has been working on the browser for the last one year. On Wednesday the company introduced the new Microsoft Edge Chromium browser for users all across the globe. The new browser is available for Windows, macOS, Android and iOS users. Microsoft is mostly targeting enterprise users of Windows and macOS with the new Edge Chromium browser.

Microsoft has also cleared that everyone else (apart from enterprise users) can download and install the new Edge browser on their personal computers. The new Edge browser will completely rollout to all users in the days to come. Microsoft says that in the upcoming months devices running on Windows 10 will be automatically updated to this new version of the Edge browser and replace the existing browser.

Should you upgrade?

Currently, the Edge Chromium is available only with some features and misses out on some like history sync and extension sync, which are available on Chrome. Although these features are missing right now, Microsoft has confirmed that they will be available very soon. The timeline, however, hasn’t been specified yet.

One of the best features of the new Edge browser is tracking prevention. Three different levels wherein the default setting will block trackers from sites a user hasn’t visited before. The default setting ensure that content and ads are less personalized and also the harmful trackers are blocked completely. There’s a strict setting, which blocks majority of the trackers on the internet. This also means that some parts of website will fail to load or might just not work properly.

The Microsoft Edge browser comes bundled with features like favorites, settings, addresses, contact info, passwords, collections. The Collections feature will allow users to collate images and content from the web. Other features of the new Edge browser are almost similar to Chrome. So, if you’re looking to upgrade from Chrome to new Edge browser there shouldn’t be a problem. The good bit is, Edge also includes support for Chrome extensions.

Microsoft has already released the new Edge browser to OEMs. This means we can expect the new machines to start arriving with the new version of Edge preinstalled. The company has said that an ARM64 version of Edge browser will not be available right now but it’s expected to be available soon. The timeline of availability is yet to be revealed by the tech giant.

How to download?

With the Edge Chromium browser, Microsoft is mainly targeting enterprise users and it’s mainly due to the features it serve like Internet Explorer mode, which allows businesses load legacy IE sites within Edge automatically. Features like anti-tracking, Collections, and support for 4K Netflix with Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision will also be helpful for users to have an improved experience with Edge when compared to Chrome.

The Microsoft Edge Chromium browser can be download on any device running on Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Windows 7, masOS. It is also available for Android as well as iOS users. Yes, Microsoft has also released the Edge browser for Windows 7 that went out of support on Jan 14. Microsoft hasn’t revealed till how long it will support Edge on Windows 7.

All Windows 10 users can click here to download the new Edge browser. The Windows 8.1 can tap here, Windows 7 and Windows 8 users can click here, macOS can download the Edge browser from here and lastly Android and iOS users can head to Google Play store and App store. After clicking on the aforementioned link tap on “Accept and Download” option. The file size measures 1802KB, so it will take seconds to download depending on the speed of internet connection that you have. Click and Open the downloaded file and tap on “Run”. And you’re good to go.

