Microsoft Edge Browser is getting Adobe Acrobat tools extension

Microsoft Edge browser is getting a new Adobe Acrobat extension that will make it easier for users, to work on PDFs. The feature will allow users to view PDFs, fill out PDF forms, add comments, and more. Users will be able to do all this without having to leave their web browser.

The Acrobat extension, once installed in your Microsoft Edge browser, will offer the functionality of Adobe Acrobat Reader right from your browser. The addition of this new feature will make the process of working with multiple PDF documents, much simpler than before, and allow users to streamline paperwork and save time.

Users will be able to use the extension with a free trial or subscription to Adobe Acrobat Pro DC. The extension will allow you to perform tasks such as converting, compressing, organizing, and combining files.

Microsoft Edge is currently available on Windows 10 and 11 as well as supported versions of Mac OS. Before you install the extension, you will need to update the Edge browser to the latest version of the same.

Users can download the Acrobat for Microsoft Edge from the Edge Add-ons store. While working on a group project, Acrobat for Microsoft Edge will allow users to add comments to PDFs, eliminating the need to explain their ideas via email.

In other news, Adobe announced recently that it is introducing the ability to edit, share and access projects made on Photoshop and Illustrator on a web browser with a focus on connected creativity and content authenticity.

The company has also announced ‘Content Credentials’ feature for Photoshop, where creators will be able to secure their work with their identity. The company confirmed the same at its annual Adobe Max conference, where it announced a host of new features for its suite of products with a focus on connectivity.