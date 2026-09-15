Microsoft drafts code of conduct to keep its AI under human control

In his latest blog post, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella outlined the company's strategy for expanding its in-house MAI AI models across products. (File Photo: Mike Kai Chen/The New York Times)

Microsoft on Monday unveiled a draft code of conduct for its in-house artificial intelligence that reflects growing industry concern that companies must keep future powerful AI under human control.

The document, in the works ⁠for ​five to six months, would require Microsoft’s AI to never resist correction or shutdown, to communicate in ways that humans can understand, and to consider any conduct violation to be a failure — an effort to address concerns that AI can go to dangerous lengths ​to accomplish a ​task.

Its release comes days after Anthropic CEO ⁠Dario Amodei and OpenAI chief Sam Altman renewed calls for industry to pace AI’s development to ensure its safety. “People matter more than ‌AI,” Microsoft declared, in line with its prior vision for “humanist superintelligence.”