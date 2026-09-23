Microsoft cuts 260 Xbox roles as gaming restructuring continues: Report

Microsoft is laying off around 260 Xbox employees as part of its larger restructuring of the gaming business, which also includes the closure or sell-off of a few Xbox gaming studios.

The job cuts are part of the 3,200 roles expected to be impacted during Microsoft’s financial year ending July 2027. Earlier this year, 1,600 Xbox employees were fired in what Xbox CEO Asha Sharma called “the most significant restructure in Xbox history.”

Microsoft is also reportedly selling off four Xbox gaming studios. Double Fine and Compulsion Games have already become independent, but the deal to sell Ninja Theory has fallen through more than once.