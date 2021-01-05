Microsoft could replace Windows Mail, Calendar with new One Outlook app

The new One Outlook app is also currently not functional without an internal Microsoft Account. (Image Source: Bloomberg)

Microsoft is building a new improved Outlook client, that will reportedly replace the Windows Mail and Calendar app, clubbing their functionalities into one tool. The new app, set to be aptly named One Outlook is based on the Outlook Web Browser and is codenamed ‘Monarch’.

One Outlook was first spotted by Twitter user Richard Hay (@WinObs). His tweet also shows some other elements that people interested in trying One Outlook should know. For starters, the app’s description states the ‘under-development’ nature of the project and mentions that users will still need to use the regular Outlook Desktop app/Outlook Web for complete functionality. One Outlook will require a reliable internet connection and will not work offline.

The new One Outlook app is also currently not functional without an internal Microsoft Account. It is also termed as only for “brave dogfooders”. For some context, “dogfood” is a common jargon used to describe early access software while it is in the testing and improvement phase. This further confirms that the tool is still under development and is not stable enough for daily use yet.

While a timeline for the tool going stable and public for everyone is not yet out, a report by Windows Central suggests that One Outlook will be a bigger testing program by the end of this year. This could point to a mass stable rollout of the new app somewhere in 2022.

In other news, Microsoft is also working on a completely new revamped version of the Windows operating system. As per a report by The Verge, Microsoft’s much-awaited Windows 10 successor could also work on an improved Tablet Mode experience and UI changes, among other things.