scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, March 21, 2021
Sunday reads

Microsoft could launch Windows 10X in the second half of 2021

Microsoft Windows 10X is expected to launch with no support for local Win32 apps.

By: Tech Desk | Mumbai |
March 21, 2021 5:48:40 pm
Microsoft, Windows 10, Windows 10X,Microsoft Windows 10X is expected to launch in the second half of the year. (Image Source: Twitter/Zac Bowden)

Microsoft Windows 10X has been in the news for quite sometime ever since Microsoft first announced it back in fall 2019. Originally set to launch commercially in 2020, the OS was delayed. According to a new report, Windows 10X has now been delayed yet again.

A new report by Windows Central suggests that Microsoft could release a public build of Windows 10X in the second half of 2021. Originally designed for foldable systems, Microsoft later decided to design Windows 10X for single-screen PCs as well.

Why your PC likely won’t get Windows 10X so soon

The report suggests that Microsoft is targeting low-cost educational and enterprise customers, and “won’t really focus on consumer devices”. Microsoft is reportedly preparing a major update called Sun Valley that is being designed to revamp Windows 10 and make it look more modern.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Top Tech News Now
Click here for more

No Win32 app support

Microsoft doesn’t plan to add local Win32 app support for Windows 10X, at least at launch. The report suggests that the company prioritises pushing out Windows Virtual Desktop and Cloud PC as streaming solutions.

Windows 10X could possibly launch along with the beginning of the new academic year. However, this is just speculation and there is no confirmation on the same yet. However, considering that Microsoft is targeting low-cost educational customers, this timeline seems likely.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Tech

Advertisement

Photos

Micromax In 1 in pictures: Here are some key specifications of the phone

Best of Express

Must Read

Advertisement

Mar 21: Latest News

Advertisement