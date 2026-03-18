Microsoft considers legal action over $50 billion Amazon-OpenAI cloud deal: Report

Microsoft ⁠was one ‌of OpenAI's earliest investors, infusing $1 billion in the ​firm in 2019 and $10 billion at ‌the beginning of 2023. (Image Source: Reuters)

Microsoft is considering legal action against its partner OpenAI and Amazon over a $50 billion deal that could violate its exclusive cloud agreement with the ChatGPT maker, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.

Last month, Amazon and OpenAI signed several agreements, including one that makes Amazon Web Services (AWS) the exclusive third-party cloud provider for Frontier, OpenAI’s enterprise platform for building and running ⁠AI ​agents.

The dispute centers on whether OpenAI can offer Frontier via AWS without violating the Microsoft partnership, which requires the start-up’s models to be accessed through the Windows-OS maker’s Azure cloud platform, the FT report said, ​citing sources.