Microsoft’s Clippy marks a return in Teams

Microsoft is bringing back the beloved animated paperclip, Clippy, to Microsoft Teams as a sticker pack. The pack will be available to users soon and will feature various designs of the paperclip, albeit in a non-animated form.

The news comes from an official feedback portal conversation, where a Microsoft employee announced its return to Teams. “Yes, it’s true – Clippy has agreed to come out of retirement! Whether you loved him or hated him, Clippy is back with a Retro Sticker Pack in Teams.”

A couple of years back, Microsoft had released a similar set of retro stickers for Teams. However, the project was instantly shut down, as reported by The Verge, claiming that “the brand police weren’t happy.”

Back in July, Microsoft had also made an announcement that Clippy would be replacing the standard paperclip emoji all across Windows, Teams, Office, and Microsoft 365, following a successful Twitter campaign. For now, it has made its appearance in Windows 11 and has been a part of the new Teams background.

For the uninitiated, Clippy was an animated, anthropomorphic assistant that originated way back during the Office 97 days, and would provide users with helpful tips and hints on improving the quality of their writing and other forms of work. People had mixed opinions on it, and therefore, Microsoft entirely got rid of the feature following the Windows XP series.