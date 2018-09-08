Microsoft changing its software update strategy, will also start selling extended security updates soon

Microsoft during early 2017 announced that it will be following a biannual update schedule for products like Windows 10, Office 365 ProPlus, and more. (Image: Reuters) Microsoft during early 2017 announced that it will be following a biannual update schedule for products like Windows 10, Office 365 ProPlus, and more. (Image: Reuters)

Doing away with its twice-per-year software update model, Microsoft has announced that it will be extending the support system cycle for enterprises running Office, Windows 7, and Windows 10 to help them “shift to a modern desktop.” The software giant is also upgrading its Windows 7 migration plan with a paid security update option.

Windows 7 is supposed to reach the end of its support cycle in January 2020, after which the company will offer consumers paid extensions for Windows 7 security updates. Additionally, the company has released a new preview build of Windows 10 October 2018 Update, which comes with many bug fixes, for users to test out. The Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 17754 can be downloaded by Windows Insiders on the Fast ring.

In 2017, Microsoft had announced that it would be following a bi-annual update schedule for products like Windows 10, Office 365 ProPlus, and more. However, the company is now shifting it update strategy a bit to offer consumers more time and flexibility in the update cycle.

The company has announced that all Windows 10 Enterprise and Education editions feature updates will be supported for 30 months from their original release date. This will provide consumers time for change as they move to a faster update cycle. Additionally, all feature updates for Windows 10 Home, Windows 10 Pro, and Office 365 ProPlus will be supported for 18 months. After Windows 7 extended support ends on January 14, 2020, the company will start selling Windows 7 ESU packages on a per-device basis.

